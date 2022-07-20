News

Magdalena Bay Announce Tour and Deluxe Version of Album, Share Danny L Harle Remix of “Chaeri” Mercurial World Deluxe Due Out September 23 via Luminelle

Photography by Lissyelle Laricchia



Los Angeles-based electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay (aka Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin) have announced a deluxe edition of their newest album, Mercurial World, which will be out on September 23 via Luminelle. They have also announced a tour and have shared a Danny L Harle remix of “Chaeri” which will be featured on the deluxe edition. Listen to the remix and view the deluxe edition’s tracklist and cover art, along with the full list of tour dates, below.

In a press release, the duo state: “The Deluxe is a mish mosh of sorts, an amalgamation of new songs that didn’t originally fit the flow of Mercurial World, of reimagined versions of existing album tracks by us and some talented remixers, plus some special secrets. When we started working on the Deluxe, we wanted it to flow like the original album did. These secrets tie the record together in a cool way, we can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Mercurial World came out last year via Luminelle. In addition to “Chaeri,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, it features the singles “Secrets (Your Fire),” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week, “You Lose!,” which also made our Songs of the Week list, and “Hysterical Us,” also one of our Songs of the Week. The album was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021, and several songs from the album were featured on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.

Read our interview with Magdalena Bay on Mercurial World here.

Mercurial World Deluxe Tracklist:

1. secret 1

2. The End

3. Mercurial World

4. Unconditional

5. Dawning of the Season

6. Secrets (Your Fire)

7. secrets 2-9: medley

8. You Lose!

9. secret 10

10. You Lose! (8-Bit)

11. Something for 2 (Cecile Believe Remix)

12. Chaeri

13. secret 11

14. Halfway

15. Hysterical Us

16. secret 12

17. All You Do

18. Prophecy (Synth & Strings)

19. Follow The Leader

20. secret 13

21. Chaeri (Danny L Harle Remix)

Magdalena Bay Tour Dates:

7/22/2022: Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

8/27-28/2022: Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic @ Brookside at the Rose Bowl

9/28/2022: Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

9/30/2022: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10/1/2022: Eugene, OR - W.O.W Hall

10/2/2022: Arcata, CA - Arcata Theatre Lounge

10/4/2022: Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium (at the Catalyst)

10/6/2022: Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

10/7/2022: Santa Fe, MN - Meow Wolf

10/9/2022: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/11/2022: Houston, TX - White Oak Downstairs

10/12/2022: Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/13/2022: Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

10/16/2022: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/28/2022: San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

10/29/2022: Oakland, CA - Second Sky

11/1/2022: Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

11/2/2022: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

11/4/2022: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

11/5/2022: Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

11/6/2022: Madison, WI- Majestic Theatre

11/8/2022: Detroit, MI - El Club

11/9/2022: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

11/10/2022: Montreal, QC - SAT

11/12/2022: Boston, MA - Royale

11/15/2022: New York, NY - Webster Hall

11/18/2022: Washington, DC - 930 Club

11/19/2022: Nashville, TN - Basement East

11/20/2022: Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

11/22/2022: Orlando, FL - The Beacham Theatre

11/26/2022: Miami, FL - Art With Me Festival

12/31/2022: Murroon VIC, Australia - Falls Birregurra

