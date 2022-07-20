Magdalena Bay Announce Tour and Deluxe Version of Album, Share Danny L Harle Remix of “Chaeri”
Mercurial World Deluxe Due Out September 23 via Luminelle
Jul 20, 2022
Photography by Lissyelle Laricchia
Los Angeles-based electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay (aka Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin) have announced a deluxe edition of their newest album, Mercurial World, which will be out on September 23 via Luminelle. They have also announced a tour and have shared a Danny L Harle remix of “Chaeri” which will be featured on the deluxe edition. Listen to the remix and view the deluxe edition’s tracklist and cover art, along with the full list of tour dates, below.
In a press release, the duo state: “The Deluxe is a mish mosh of sorts, an amalgamation of new songs that didn’t originally fit the flow of Mercurial World, of reimagined versions of existing album tracks by us and some talented remixers, plus some special secrets. When we started working on the Deluxe, we wanted it to flow like the original album did. These secrets tie the record together in a cool way, we can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Mercurial World came out last year via Luminelle. In addition to “Chaeri,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, it features the singles “Secrets (Your Fire),” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week, “You Lose!,” which also made our Songs of the Week list, and “Hysterical Us,” also one of our Songs of the Week. The album was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021, and several songs from the album were featured on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.
Read our interview with Magdalena Bay on Mercurial World here.
<iframe width=“560” height=“315” src=“https://www.youtube.com/embed/usM97-W7cwE” title=“YouTube video player” frameborder=“0” allow=“accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe><p> </p>
Mercurial World Deluxe Tracklist:
1. secret 1
2. The End
3. Mercurial World
4. Unconditional
5. Dawning of the Season
6. Secrets (Your Fire)
7. secrets 2-9: medley
8. You Lose!
9. secret 10
10. You Lose! (8-Bit)
11. Something for 2 (Cecile Believe Remix)
12. Chaeri
13. secret 11
14. Halfway
15. Hysterical Us
16. secret 12
17. All You Do
18. Prophecy (Synth & Strings)
19. Follow The Leader
20. secret 13
21. Chaeri (Danny L Harle Remix)
Magdalena Bay Tour Dates:
7/22/2022: Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
8/27-28/2022: Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic @ Brookside at the Rose Bowl
9/28/2022: Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
9/30/2022: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
10/1/2022: Eugene, OR - W.O.W Hall
10/2/2022: Arcata, CA - Arcata Theatre Lounge
10/4/2022: Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium (at the Catalyst)
10/6/2022: Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
10/7/2022: Santa Fe, MN - Meow Wolf
10/9/2022: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/11/2022: Houston, TX - White Oak Downstairs
10/12/2022: Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.
10/13/2022: Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
10/16/2022: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/28/2022: San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
10/29/2022: Oakland, CA - Second Sky
11/1/2022: Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
11/2/2022: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
11/4/2022: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
11/5/2022: Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
11/6/2022: Madison, WI- Majestic Theatre
11/8/2022: Detroit, MI - El Club
11/9/2022: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
11/10/2022: Montreal, QC - SAT
11/12/2022: Boston, MA - Royale
11/15/2022: New York, NY - Webster Hall
11/18/2022: Washington, DC - 930 Club
11/19/2022: Nashville, TN - Basement East
11/20/2022: Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
11/22/2022: Orlando, FL - The Beacham Theatre
11/26/2022: Miami, FL - Art With Me Festival
12/31/2022: Murroon VIC, Australia - Falls Birregurra
