Magdalena Bay Announce Tour, Share Live Video for “You Lose!” Mercurial World Out Now via Luminelle

Photography by Lissyelle Laricchia



Los Angeles-based electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay (aka Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin) have announced their first ever headline tour, with tickets going on sale this Friday (Dec. 10) at 10 a.m. local time. The duo have also shared a live performance video for the track “You Lose!” from their newest album, Mercurial World. View it below, along with the full list of tour dates.

Mercurial World came out in October via Luminelle. It featured the songs “Chaeri,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Secrets (Your Fire),” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week, “You Lose!,” which also made our Songs of the Week list, and “Hysterical Us,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Magdalena Bay 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

12/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Jingle Bell Roxy @ The Roxy Theatre

12/19 - Pomona, CA @ Viva! Pomona @ The Glasshouse

12/29 - Miami, FL @ Gramps

2/17 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

2/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

2/19 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

2/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

2/23 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

2/24 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

3/23-3/26 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

3/27 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

3/30 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

4/1 - San Francisco, CA @ Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop

8/27-28 - Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

