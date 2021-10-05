News

Magdalena Bay Share Trippy Video for New Song “Hysterical Us” Mercurial World Due Out This Friday via Luminelle





Los Angeles-based electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay (aka Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin) are releasing their debut full-length album, Mercurial World, this Friday via Luminelle. Now they have shared its fourth and final pre-release single, “Hysterical Us,” via a trippy video that features the band travel to a colorful world. Ian Clontz directed the video, which was filmed in New Orleans and features art by Milagros Collective. Watch it below.

In a joint press release statement the band say: “‘Hysterical Us’ is about our anxieties, paranoias and existential musings…. We loved being able to interpret all these heavy questions through the colorful world of MILAGROS Collective.”

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Chaeri,” via a video. “Chaeri” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Secrets (Your Fire),” via a fun video that features the band getting sucked into a computer. “Secrets (Your Fire)” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared its third single, “You Lose!,” via an amusing video that features the band having a series of unfortunate events. “You Lose!” also made our Songs of the Week list.

Mercurial World is the follow-up to 2020’s A Little Rhythm and a Wicked Feeling EP. The band wrote, produced, and recorded the album themselves.

“We spend all of our time together, and in some ways Mercurial World is about that particular sense of madness in containment,” Lewin said in a previous press release. “We live together and make art together; this immerses you in our creative, insular universe.”

Magdalena Bay Tour Dates:

10/8/21 - Los Angeles, CA | El Cid ^ (SOLD OUT)

10/12/21 - Boston, MA | The Sinclair *

10/13/21 - Brooklyn, NY | Elsewhere (Zone One) ^

10/14/21 - Philadelphia, PA | First Unitarian Church *

10/15/21 - Brooklyn, NY | Music Hall of Williamsburg * (SOLD OUT)

10/16/21 - Washington DC | Songbyrd * (SOLD OUT)

10/17/21 - Charlottesville, VA | The Southern *

10/19/21 - Carrboro, NC | Cat’s Cradle - Back Room * (SOLD OUT)

10/20/21 - Atlanta, GA | The Masquerade - Purgatory * (SOLD OUT)

10/24/21 - New Orleans, LA | Gasa Gasa #

10/27/21 - Dallas, TX | Deep Ellum Art Company #

10/28/21 - Houston, TX | The Satellite #

10/29/21 - Austin, TX | Levitation

10/30/21 - El Paso, TX | The Lowbrow Palace #

11/1/21 - Tucson, AZ | Club Congress #

11/2/21 - San Diego, CA | Soda Bar #

11/10/21 - Berkeley, CA | Cornerstone #

11/11/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 #



^ Headlining shows

* w/ George Clanton and Vitesse X

# w/ George Clanton and Negative Gemini (DJ Set)

