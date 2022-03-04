News

Magdalena Bay Share Video for “Dreamcatching” Mercurial World Out Now via Luminelle

Photography by Lissyelle Laricchia



Los Angeles-based electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay (aka Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin) have shared a video for the song “Dreamcatching,” from their latest album, Mercurial World. View the Felix Geen-directed video below, along with a recently-shared live performance video of “Secrets (Your Fire)” and a full list of upcoming tour dates for the duo.

Mercurial World came out last year via Luminelle. It features the songs “Chaeri,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Secrets (Your Fire),” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week, “You Lose!,” which also made our Songs of the Week list, and “Hysterical Us,” also one of our Songs of the Week. The album was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021, and several songs from the album were featured on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.

Magdalena Bay 2022 Tour Dates:

3/23-3/26 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

3/27 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza (SOLD OUT)

3/30 - Portland, OR @ Holocene (SOLD OUT)

4/1 - San Francisco, CA @ Popscene (SOLD OUT)

4/2 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks %

4/22 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom*

4/23 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom*

4/29 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Lake Aragan Ballroom*

6/03 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion^

6/04 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live^

6/05 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE^

6/08 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound (SOLD OUT)

7/22 - Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

8/27 - 8/28 - Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic @ Brookside at the Rose Bowl

*= supporting Charli XCX

^= supporting Flume

%= supporting Porter Robinson

