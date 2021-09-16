News

Magdalena Bay Share Video for New Song “You Lose!” Mercurial World Due Out October 8 via Luminelle

Photography by Lissyelle Laricchia



Los Angeles-based electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay (aka Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin) are releasing their debut full-length album, Mercurial World, on October 8 via Luminelle. Now they have shared its third single, “You Lose!,” via an amusing video that features the band having a series of unfortunate events, such as losing the ice cream off a cone or running out of toilet paper. Watch it below.

In a joint press release statement the band say the new single is “about trying to be a musician and feeling like time for success is always running out. It’s definitely melodramatic, describing ourselves as aging and nearing death, but sometimes it really feels that way.”

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Chaeri,” via a video. “Chaeri” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Secrets (Your Fire),” via a fun video that features the band getting sucked into a computer. “Secrets (Your Fire)” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

Mercurial World is the follow-up to 2020’s A Little Rhythm and a Wicked Feeling EP. The band wrote, produced, and recorded the album themselves.

“We spend all of our time together, and in some ways Mercurial World is about that particular sense of madness in containment,” Lewin said in a previous press release. “We live together and make art together; this immerses you in our creative, insular universe.”

Magdalena Bay Tour Dates:

10/8/21 - Los Angeles, CA | El Cid ^ (SOLD OUT)

10/12/21 - Boston, MA | The Sinclair *

10/13/21 - Brooklyn, NY | Elsewhere (Zone One) ^

10/14/21 - Philadelphia, PA | First Unitarian Church *

10/15/21 - Brooklyn, NY | Music Hall of Williamsburg * (SOLD OUT)

10/16/21 - Washington DC | Songbyrd * (SOLD OUT)

10/17/21 - Charlottesville, VA | The Southern *

10/19/21 - Carrboro, NC | Cat’s Cradle - Back Room * (SOLD OUT)

10/20/21 - Atlanta, GA | The Masquerade - Purgatory * (SOLD OUT)

10/24/21 - New Orleans, LA | Gasa Gasa #

10/27/21 - Dallas, TX | Deep Ellum Art Company #

10/28/21 - Houston, TX | The Satellite #

10/29/21 - Austin, TX | Levitation

10/30/21 - El Paso, TX | The Lowbrow Palace #

11/1/21 - Tucson, AZ | Club Congress #

11/2/21 - San Diego, CA | Soda Bar #

11/10/21 - Berkeley, CA | Cornerstone #

11/11/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 #



^ Headlining shows

* w/ George Clanton and Vitesse X

# w/ George Clanton and Negative Gemini (DJ Set)

