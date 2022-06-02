News

Maggie Rogers Shares Video for New Single “Want Want” Surrender Due Out July 29 via Capitol

Photography by Quil Lemons



New York-based singer/songwriter Maggie Rogers has shared a video for her new single “Want Want.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Surrender, which will be out on July 29 via Capitol. View the Warren Fu-directed video below.

In a press release, Rogers states: “‘Want Want’ started in Maine during the pandemic in a small studio assembled over my parents’ garage. I wrote and produced it with my old bandmate, Del Water Gap. It was really just about the fun of it all. Some bubblegum world to escape to in the middle of the isolation and darkness. The song found its final form over the next year and a half, editing and re-editing with Kid Harpoon until we found the perfect knock-your-teeth-out drums, the right growl of the guitar tone. That roaring synth, it’s just a Prophet stock sound, but it always reminded me a little bit of the intro to ‘Iron Man’ by Black Sabbath. The right amount of bite that still invites you in. The video is about sensuality. About embodiment. About freedom. It was shot in one of my favorite karaoke bars. Sticky floors and fluorescent lit bathrooms. Everything in its right place.”

Upon announcement of the new album in April, Rogers shared the album track “That’s Where I Am.”

