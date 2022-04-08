News

Maggie Rogers Shares Video for New Song “That’s Where I Am” with David Byrne Cameo Surrender Due Out July 29 via Capitol; Hamilton Leithauser Also Appears in the Video





New York-based singer/songwriter Maggie Rogers is releasing a new album, Surrender, on July 29 via Capitol. Now she has shared its first single, “That’s Where I Am,” via a very New York City video that features cameos from David Byrne and Hamilton Leithauser and ends with her performing the song in front of the Empire State Building at night. Rogers co-directed the video with Michael Scanlon and Warren Fu. Watch it below.Rogers had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘That’s Where I Am’ is a story I’d been carrying around for many years, the story of a love that had been with me and unfolding for a long time. A lot of the events that Surrender chronicles take place in New York City. In the stark solitude and distance of COVID, it was the backdrop for all my claustrophobic fantasies. The proximity and pleasure of just staring at strangers. The way a night could unfold. Events that interrupt your day instead of having to consciously and deliberately make each decision. I longed for someone to sweat on me. Spill their beer on my shoes. Be too tall for me to see at the concert. The city’s music and attitude was a big source of inspiration for the record. For all these reasons, there was only ever one place we could shoot the video. I’ve always said that New York is the city that winks back. It’s a main character. It’s a friend, a lover, an enemy sometimes. In many ways, the music video is about that New York love story. And on those filming days, it felt like the city was on our side. We got our first taste of true New York spring. That feral downtown explosion when suddenly everyone’s smoking on the sidewalks in short sleeves and drinking gin and tonics. The appearance of a few classic New York characters—David Byrne, The Walkmen’s Hamilton Leithauser, and photographer Quil Lemons—made the daydream feel complete.”

Surrender is the follow-up to 2019’s Heard It in a Past Life.

