Maia Friedman Shares Video for New Song “Where the Rocks Are,” Announces Tour with The Staves New Song Out Now via Last Gang

Photography by Kathryn Vetter Miller



Maia Friedman of Dirty Projectors and Coco has shared a video for her first solo single, “Where the Rocks Are,” after signing to Last Gang. Friedman has also announced that she will be the supporting act for The Staves on their 2022 U.S. tour. View the V Haddad-directed video below, along with the full list of tour dates.

Friedman elaborates on the new song in a press release: “‘Where The Rocks Are’ was written in the weeks after watching ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ for the first time. The imagery of the characters climbing the rock formation toward a great, unknown force really resonated with me. It felt symbolic of the search for peace, comfort, love and contentment, and of the obstacles one encounters along the way. The lines ‘Where the rocks are / Going to it / Pour me over / Show me how to begin’ speak of surrender, of giving oneself over to the invisible forces at work around us. A voice says, ‘let this flow through me in the way that best benefits myself and the people around me, who I love,’ and I do my best to listen.”

Friedman’s band Coco, which also features Dan Molad of Lucius and Oliver Hill of Pavo Pavo, released their self-titled debut album last month on First City Artists/Awal.

Maia Friedman 2022 Tour Dates with The Staves:

Feb 09 | Dallas, TX at Trees

Feb 10 | Austin, TX at Emo’s

Feb 12 | Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall

Feb 14 | Birmingham, AL at Saturn

Feb 15 | Atlanta, GA at Terminal West

Feb 16 | Nashville, TN at Mercy Lounge - Cannery Ballroom

Feb 18 | Washington, DC at 9:30 Club

Feb 19 | Boston, MA at Royale

Feb 22 | New York, NY at Irving Plaza

Feb 23 | Philadelphia, PA at Union Transfer

Feb 25 | Montréal, QC at Théâtre Fairmount

Feb 26 | Toronto, ON at Exhibition Place - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Feb 27 | Chicago, IL at Thalia Hall

Mar 01 | Milwaukee, WI at The Pabst Theater

Mar 02 | Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue

Mar 04 | Kansas City, MO at Record Bar

Mar 05 | Denver, CO at Summit Music Hall

Mar 08 | Seattle, WA at Neptune Theatre

Mar 09 | Vancouver, BC at Commodore Ballroom

Mar 10| Portland, OR at Roseland Theatre

Mar 12 | San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore

Mar 14 | Solana Beach, CA at Belly Up Tavern

Mar 15 | Los Angeles, CA at The Theatre at Ace Hotel

