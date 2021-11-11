 Maia Friedman Shares Video for New Song “Where the Rocks Are,” Announces Tour with The Staves | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Maia Friedman Shares Video for New Song “Where the Rocks Are,” Announces Tour with The Staves

New Song Out Now via Last Gang

Nov 11, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Kathryn Vetter Miller
Maia Friedman of Dirty Projectors and Coco has shared a video for her first solo single, “Where the Rocks Are,” after signing to Last Gang. Friedman has also announced that she will be the supporting act for The Staves on their 2022 U.S. tour. View the V Haddad-directed video below, along with the full list of tour dates.

Friedman elaborates on the new song in a press release: “‘Where The Rocks Are’ was written in the weeks after watching ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ for the first time. The imagery of the characters climbing the rock formation toward a great, unknown force really resonated with me. It felt symbolic of the search for peace, comfort, love and contentment, and of the obstacles one encounters along the way. The lines ‘Where the rocks are / Going to it / Pour me over / Show me how to begin’ speak of surrender, of giving oneself over to the invisible forces at work around us. A voice says, ‘let this flow through me in the way that best benefits myself and the people around me, who I love,’ and I do my best to listen.”

Friedman’s band Coco, which also features Dan Molad of Lucius and Oliver Hill of Pavo Pavo, released their self-titled debut album last month on First City Artists/Awal.

Maia Friedman 2022 Tour Dates with The Staves:

Feb 09 | Dallas, TX at Trees
Feb 10 | Austin, TX at Emo’s
Feb 12 | Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall
Feb 14 | Birmingham, AL at Saturn
Feb 15 | Atlanta, GA at Terminal West
Feb 16 | Nashville, TN at Mercy Lounge - Cannery Ballroom
Feb 18 | Washington, DC at 9:30 Club
Feb 19 | Boston, MA at Royale
Feb 22 | New York, NY at Irving Plaza
Feb 23 | Philadelphia, PA at Union Transfer
Feb 25 | Montréal, QC at Théâtre Fairmount
Feb 26 | Toronto, ON at Exhibition Place - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Feb 27 | Chicago, IL at Thalia Hall
Mar 01 | Milwaukee, WI at The Pabst Theater
Mar 02 | Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue
Mar 04 | Kansas City, MO at Record Bar
Mar 05 | Denver, CO at Summit Music Hall
Mar 08 | Seattle, WA at Neptune Theatre
Mar 09 | Vancouver, BC at Commodore Ballroom
Mar 10| Portland, OR at Roseland Theatre
Mar 12 | San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore
Mar 14 | Solana Beach, CA at Belly Up Tavern
Mar 15 | Los Angeles, CA at The Theatre at Ace Hotel

