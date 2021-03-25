 Major Murphy Share Video For New Song “Real” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Major Murphy Share Video For New Song “Real”

Access Due Out April 2 on Winspear

Mar 25, 2021 By Emma Goad
Michigan-based band Major Murphy have shared a video for their new song “Real.” It’s the latest single from their upcoming album Access, due out April 2 via Winspear. Watch the video below.

Directed by Skuzz Inc., the video shows natural visuals and serene scenes within a chaotic world. Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield talks about Access in a press release: “This is an album to blast at an unruly volume to soundtrack an experience one might have standing at that crossroads.”

Major Murphy comprises of lead vocalist/guitarist Jacob Bullard, bassist/vocalist Jacki Warren, drummer Brian Voortman, and guitarist/keyboardist/drummer Chad Houseman. Access was recorded in Bloomington, Indiana between 2018 and 2020. Their previous album, No. 1, was released in 2018.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

