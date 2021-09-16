News

Makthaverskan Announce New Album, Share New Song “This Time” För Allting Due Out November 12 via Run For Cover

Photography by Hilda Randulv



Swedish post-punk band Makthaverskan have announced the release of their fourth studio album, För Allting, which will be out on November 12 via Run For Cover. They have subsequently shared the album’s lead single, “This Time.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

För Allting features production by Hannes Ferm (HOLY), as well as the incorporation of drum machines and synthesizers, something previously not used by the band. Guitarist Hugo Randulv states in a press release: “When we started the songwriting process for this album, I think we all were pretty determined to take the music in a new direction. Not necessarily that we would sound ‘different,’ but to work on the songs using somewhat different methods than before. For our previous albums, we wrote the songs in our rehearsal space and pretty much recorded them the way they were. For this album, we intended the songs to be finalized in the studio and left some more room to work with.”

The band’s most recent album, III, came out in 2017 via Luxury/Run For Cover.

För Allting Tracklist:

1. -

2. This Time

3. Tomorrow

4. Lova

5. All I’ve Ever Wanted To Say

6. Ten Days

7. -

8. Closer

9. Caress

10. These Walls

11. För Allting

12. Maktologen

