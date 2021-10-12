News

All





Makthaverskan Share New Single “Closer” För Allting Due Out November 12 via Run For Cover

Photography by Hilda Randulv



Swedish post-punk band Makthaverskan have shared a new single titled “Closer.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming fourth studio album, För Allting, which will be out on November 12 via Run For Cover. Listen below.

Frontwoman Maja Milner states in a press release: “The lyrics in ‘Closer’ are about falling in love and letting them in under your skin. It’s about daring to expose yourself in order to develop.”

Upon announcing the new album last month, the band shared the song “This Time” (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Their most recent album, III, came out in 2017 via Luxury/Run For Cover.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.