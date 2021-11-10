News

Makthaverskan Share New Single “Lova” För Allting Out This Friday via Run For Cover

Photography by Hilda Randulv



Swedish post-punk band Makthaverskan have shared a new single, “Lova.” It is the final single to be released from their forthcoming fourth studio album För Allting, which will be out this Friday (Nov. 12) via Run For Cover. Listen below.

Upon announcing the new album in September, the band shared the song “This Time” (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Last month, they shared the song “Closer.”

The band’s most recent album, III, came out in 2017 via Luxury/Run For Cover.

