Wednesday, November 10th, 2021  
Makthaverskan Share New Single “Lova”

För Allting Out This Friday via Run For Cover

Nov 10, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Hilda Randulv
Swedish post-punk band Makthaverskan have shared a new single, “Lova.” It is the final single to be released from their forthcoming fourth studio album För Allting, which will be out this Friday (Nov. 12) via Run For Cover. Listen below.

Upon announcing the new album in September, the band shared the song “This Time” (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Last month, they shared the song “Closer.”

The band’s most recent album, III, came out in 2017 via Luxury/Run For Cover.

Most Recent