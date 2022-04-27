Malka Spigel Announces New Album, Shares Lead Single “I Just Want”
Gliding & Hiding Due Out June 3 via Swim~
Malka Spigel has announced the release of a new album, Gliding & Hiding, which will be out on June 3 via Swim~. Spigel has also shared the album’s lead single, “I Just Want.” Listen below.
Gliding & Hiding consists of Spigel’s 2014 EP Gliding paired with a reworking of her 1994 mini-album Hide. It features musical contributions from Colin Newman.
Gliding Tracklist:
1. Strumgliding
2. Halo Zaram Beyachad
3. Tall Grey Buildings
4. Dreamwalking
Hiding Tracklist:
5. Hide
6. I Just Want
7. Besof Hayom
8. Returning Wheel
