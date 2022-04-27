News

Malka Spigel Announces New Album, Shares Lead Single “I Just Want” Gliding & Hiding Due Out June 3 via Swim~





Malka Spigel has announced the release of a new album, Gliding & Hiding, which will be out on June 3 via Swim~. Spigel has also shared the album’s lead single, “I Just Want.” Listen below.

Gliding & Hiding consists of Spigel’s 2014 EP Gliding paired with a reworking of her 1994 mini-album Hide. It features musical contributions from Colin Newman.

Gliding Tracklist:

1. Strumgliding

2. Halo Zaram Beyachad

3. Tall Grey Buildings

4. Dreamwalking

Hiding Tracklist:

5. Hide

6. I Just Want

7. Besof Hayom

8. Returning Wheel

