News

All





Mallrat Announces Debut Album, Shares New Song “Teeth” Butterfly Blue Due Out May 13 via Nettwerk

Photography by Kat Neisler



Mallrat (aka Australian pop artist Grace Shaw) has announced the release of her debut album, Butterfly Blue, which will be out on May 13 via Nettwerk. She has also shared a new track from the album, titled “Teeth.” Check it out below, along with the album’s cover art.

In a press release, Shaw states: “I like to think that if ‘Teeth’ was out in 2004, it would be on the OC soundtrack. In the song, I describe a big, omnipresent ‘it.’ When I wrote these lyrics, I was playing with the idea that we talk about sex, prayer, violence, and power with very similar language. I wanted to see if I could blur all of these things into one blurry ball of energy.”

Last month, Mallrat shared the song “Your Love.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.