Thursday, February 3rd, 2022  
Mallrat Shares Video for New Single “Your Love”

Out Now via Nettwerk

Feb 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Kat Neisler
Mallrat (aka Australian pop artist Grace Shaw) has shared a video for her new single “Your Love.” The song was produced by Shaw alongside Stylaz Fuego, and was mixed by Andrew Dawson. View the video below.

“When I wrote ‘Your Love,’ I was listening to a lot of old Memphis rap like Three 6 Mafia and Project Pat. I genuinely loved producing this song and am obsessed with the energy that the Gangsta Pat sample brings.

“I shot the video in Tasmania with my friends James Robinson (director) and Amy Dellar (cinematographer). My favorite shots are in the final scene—it was 1 a.m. and we spontaneously decided to shoot on the football field. And then the sprinklers came on and it was magic.”

Mallrat’s last album, Driving Music, came out in 2019.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

