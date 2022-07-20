News

All





Mamalarky Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “Mythical Bonds” Pocket Fantasy Due Out September 30 via Fire Talk





Atlanta-based indie rock band Mamalarky have announced the release of a new album, Pocket Fantasy, which will be out on September 30 via Fire Talk. They have also announced a tour in support of the album and have shared a video for a new single from the album, “Mythical Bonds.” View the Ambar Navarro-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a full list of tour dates.

Mamalarky consists of Livvy Bennett on vocals and guitar, Michael Hunter (also of White Denim) on keyboards, Dylan Hill on drums, and Noor Khan on bass. Their self-titled debut LP was released last year on Fire Talk. Check out our review of it here.

Pocket Fantasy Tracklist:

1. Frog 2

2. Mythical Bonds

3. Little Robot

4. You Know I Know

5. It Hurts

6. July

7. Building Castles

8. Dance Together

9. Shining Armor

10. The Hour

11. Mote Controller

12. Now

Mamalarky 2022 Tour Dates:

9.29 - Phoenix, AZ - Trunk Space

9.30 - San Diego - Public Square

10.1 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

10.2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

10.4 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

10.6 - Sacramento, CA - The Starlet Room

10.7 - Reno, NV - Off Beat Music Festival

10.9 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

10.10 - Seattle, WA - Vera Project

10.13 - Fort Colins, CO - The Coast

10.14 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

11.1 - Asheville, NC - Static Age

11.2 - Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR

11.3. - Richmond, VA - Get Tight

11.4 - Washington, DC - Comet Ping Pong

11.5 - Philadelphia, PA - Silk City

11.6 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby’s All Right

11.7 - Boston, MA - O’Briens

11.8 - Montreal, QC - Brasserie Beaubien

11.9 - Toronto, ON - The Baby G

11.11 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Brass Rail

11.12 - Chicago, IL - Schuba’s

11.13 - St. Louis, MO - the Sinkhole

11.15 - Athens, GA - Flicker Bar

11.16 - Atlanta, GA - 529

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.