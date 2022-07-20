Mamalarky Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “Mythical Bonds”
Pocket Fantasy Due Out September 30 via Fire Talk
Atlanta-based indie rock band Mamalarky have announced the release of a new album, Pocket Fantasy, which will be out on September 30 via Fire Talk. They have also announced a tour in support of the album and have shared a video for a new single from the album, “Mythical Bonds.” View the Ambar Navarro-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a full list of tour dates.
Mamalarky consists of Livvy Bennett on vocals and guitar, Michael Hunter (also of White Denim) on keyboards, Dylan Hill on drums, and Noor Khan on bass. Their self-titled debut LP was released last year on Fire Talk. Check out our review of it here.
Pocket Fantasy Tracklist:
1. Frog 2
2. Mythical Bonds
3. Little Robot
4. You Know I Know
5. It Hurts
6. July
7. Building Castles
8. Dance Together
9. Shining Armor
10. The Hour
11. Mote Controller
12. Now
Mamalarky 2022 Tour Dates:
9.29 - Phoenix, AZ - Trunk Space
9.30 - San Diego - Public Square
10.1 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
10.2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
10.4 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
10.6 - Sacramento, CA - The Starlet Room
10.7 - Reno, NV - Off Beat Music Festival
10.9 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
10.10 - Seattle, WA - Vera Project
10.13 - Fort Colins, CO - The Coast
10.14 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive
11.1 - Asheville, NC - Static Age
11.2 - Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR
11.3. - Richmond, VA - Get Tight
11.4 - Washington, DC - Comet Ping Pong
11.5 - Philadelphia, PA - Silk City
11.6 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby’s All Right
11.7 - Boston, MA - O’Briens
11.8 - Montreal, QC - Brasserie Beaubien
11.9 - Toronto, ON - The Baby G
11.11 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Brass Rail
11.12 - Chicago, IL - Schuba’s
11.13 - St. Louis, MO - the Sinkhole
11.15 - Athens, GA - Flicker Bar
11.16 - Atlanta, GA - 529
