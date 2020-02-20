News

Man Man Announce First Album in Seven Years, Share Lyric Video for New Song “Cloud Nein” Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between Due Out May 1 via Sub Pop

Photography by Dan Monick



Man Man, the project led by Honus Honus (aka Ryan Kattner), have announced their first album in almost seven years, Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between, and shared its first single, "Cloud Nein," via a lyric video for the new song. Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between is due out May 1 via Sub Pop, Man Man's first album for the label. Check out the Kattner-directed "Cloud Nein" lyric video below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art.

The album is the follow-up to 2013's On Oni Pond. Since then Kattner has released a solo album, a children's music album, and an album as a member of Mister Heavenly. But it took him a long time to get back to Man Man. Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between was written over a three-and-a-half-year period while Kattner lived in a friend's guest house in Los Angeles. Kattner points out in a press release that it was more of shack than a fancy guest house and had "an old upright piano, a thrift store lamp, and nothing else."

"I had chord progression notes that looked like chicken scratch and lyrics on pieces of paper stuck all over the walls. It looked like I was about to break the big case, catch the killer," Kattner says of the period. "One of the best things about this time, in these 'lost in the wilderness/surreal exile from my own band' years, was that I finally found players who believed in me, trusted my vision, respected my songwriting. It was rejuvenating."

Cyrus Ghahremani produced Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between, which was mixed by S. Husky Höskulds and mastered by Dave Cooley.

In 2019 Man Man did release two new songs, "Beached" and "Witch," as part of the Sub Pop Singles Club. Neither song is featured on the album.

Reflecting the origins of the band in the press release, Kattner says: "I started Man Man because I saw Holy Mountain when I was 22. It blew my mind. I had never been in a band or played music before, but I knew I needed to make songs that sounded like that movie felt. When I was hunkering down to write, there was a lot of self-doubt, fighting the urge to throw in the towel. It was unavoidable but I had to dive headlong into these fears and twist them into something that wasn't dominated by them. I'm not gonna lie, it fucking sucked, but it definitely forced the best album of my career out of me. Sometimes you have to tear it all down to build it back up the right way."

Summing up his worldview, Kattner adds: "You have to keep changing, evolving in order to survive, appreciate what you have while you have it because there are no guarantees it'll stick around forever. AKA, life."

Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between Tracklist:

1. Dreamers

2. Cloud Nein

3. On the Mend

4. Lonely Beuys

5. Future Peg

6. Goat

7. Inner Iggy

8. Hunters

9. Oyster Point

10. The Prettiest Song in the World

11. Animal Attraction

12. Sheela

13. Unsweet Meat

14. Swan

15. Powder My Wig

16. If Only

17. In the Valley of the In-Between

