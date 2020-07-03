News

Man Man Share New Song “Dig Deep” Proceeds Benefit NAACP and Know Your Rights Campaign





Man Man, the project led by Honus Honus (aka Ryan Kattner), have shared a new song, “Dig Deep.” It was posted to Bandcamp on a day where revenue shares are being waived. Any downloads of the song today (July 3) will benefit the NAACP and Know Your Rights Campaign and you can pay what you’d like, starting at $1.00. Listen to it below.

Man Man released their first album in almost seven years, Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between, in May via Sub Pop, Man Man’s first album for the label.

Previously Man Man shared the album’s first single, “Cloud Nein,” via a Kattner-directed lyric video for the new song. “Cloud Nein” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from it, “Future Peg,” via a strange Stephanie Ward-directed video for the song. “Future Peg” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from it, “On the Mend,” that featured backing vocals from Dre Babinski (aka Steady Holiday) and Rebecca Black (yes, that’s the Rebecca Black who had a 2011 hit with “Friday”).

Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between was the follow-up to 2013’s On Oni Pond. Since then Kattner has released a solo album, a children’s music album, and an album as a member of Mister Heavenly. But it took him a long time to get back to Man Man. Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between was written over a three-and-a-half-year period while Kattner lived in a friend’s guest house in Los Angeles. Kattner pointed out in a previous press release that it was more of shack than a fancy guest house and had “an old upright piano, a thrift store lamp, and nothing else.”

“I had chord progression notes that looked like chicken scratch and lyrics on pieces of paper stuck all over the walls. It looked like I was about to break the big case, catch the killer,” Kattner said of the period. “One of the best things about this time, in these ‘lost in the wilderness/surreal exile from my own band’ years, was that I finally found players who believed in me, trusted my vision, respected my songwriting. It was rejuvenating.”

Cyrus Ghahremani produced Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between, which was mixed by S. Husky Höskulds and mastered by Dave Cooley.

