News

All





Manchester Orchestra Announce New Album and Share Video for New Single “Bed Head” The Million Masks of God due out April 30 via Loma Vista





Manchester Orchestra have announced the release of their newest record, The Million Masks of God, and shared a new song from it, “Bed Head,” via a video for it. The Million Masks of God is due out April 30 via Loma Vista. Watch the “Bed Head” video directed by Andrew Donoho below. Also below are the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Band member Andy Hull talks about the video in a press release: “‘Bed Head’ is two old friends existing in two separate realities, It’s a conversation about the lives they lived, the consequences of life’s decisions, and finding purpose in trying to be better.”

The video has a Poltergeist-like thriller momentum to it, with special effects brought to life by Donoho and places highly on the bands many videos before “Bed Head.” The Million Masks of God was produced by the lead songwriters of the band Andy Hull and Robert Mcdowell, as well as Catherine Marks and Ethan Gruska. A press release says listeners can expect a product never before seen by the band, with work that pushes the limits in a strong effort to create their most explosive achievement to date.

The Million Masks of God Tracklist:

1. Inaudible

2. Angel of Death

3. Keel Timing

4. Bed Head

5. Annie

6. Telepath

7. Let It Storm

8. Dinosaur

9. Obstacle

10. Way Back

11. The Internet

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.