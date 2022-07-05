 Manic Street Preachers Release New Covers Album, Share Official Cover of Madonna’s “Borderline” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, July 5th, 2022  
Manic Street Preachers Release New Covers Album, Share Official Cover of Madonna’s “Borderline”

Covers Out Now via Sony

Jul 05, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Alex Lake
Welsh band Manic Street Preachers have released a new covers compilation album today via Sony. The album, aptly titled Covers, includes a studio version of their cover of Madonna’s 1983 song “Borderline.” Back in April, they debuted the cover as a live performance as part of their BBC 6 Music concert. Listen to the official cover, view the performance from April, and stream the new album below.

In a press release, the band state: “Cover versions have always offered us a chance to pay direct, public tribute to records we grew up obsessing over, be that C86 bands or artists as diverse as Madonna, John Cale and Paul Robeson. Collectively, these covers are a heartfelt musical tribute to our formative influences.”

Manic Street Preachers’ most recent studio album, The Ultra Vivid Lament, came out last year via Columbia/Sony. Read our interview with the band on the album here.

Also read our 30th anniversary reflection on Manic Street Preachers’ album Generation Terrorists.

Most Recent