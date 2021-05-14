News

Manic Street Preachers Release New Single, Announce New Album & Tour “Orwellian” is out today, The Ultra Vivid Lament follows in September





Manic Street Preachers return with a new single today, entitled “Orwellian”. It’s the first track to be released from their fourteenth studio album The Ultra Vivid Lament, which comes out on Friday 3rd September 2021 via Columbia/Sony. They’ve also announced a UK tour to coincide with the album’s release this autumn.

The band had this to say about “Orwellian”.

“The track is about the battle to claim meaning, the erasing of context within debate, the overriding sense of factional conflict driven by digital platforms leading to a perpetual state of culture war. As with many songs on the record, it was written on the piano by James Dean Bradfield. Musically, it echoes ABBA, the majesty of Alan Rankine’s playing in the Associates and Talk Talk’s “It’s My Life” with a Lindsey Buckingham guitar solo. It felt like the perfect sonic and lyrical introduction to The Ultra Vivid Lament.”

Comprised of eleven pieces, The Ultra Vivid Lament represents a musical departure from its predecessor (2018’s Resistance Is Futile) with it being the first Manic Street Preachers album initially conceived on piano rather than guitar. Inspired by ABBA, post-Eno Roxy Music, the Bunnymen, Fables-era REM and Bowie’s Lodger amongst other things. The album was recorded during the winter of 2020 and 2021 at the famous Rockfield studio in Monmouth and the band’s own Door To The River in Newport with long-time collaborator Dave Eringa then mixed by David Wrench (more recently one half of experimental duo audiobooks).

The full tracklisting is as follows:-

“Still Snowing In Sapporo”

“Orwellian”

“The Secret He Had Missed” (featuring Julia Cumming)

“Quest For Ancient Colour”

“Don’t Let The Night Divide Us”

“Diapause”

“Complicated Illusions”

“Into The Waves Of Love”

“Blank Diary Entry” (featuring Mark Lanegan)

“Happy Bored Alone”

“Afterending”

In the meantime, the band are set to play a number of rearranged shows and festival slots from July onwards before heading out on a fourteen date tour across the UK in support of the album during September and October with support coming from The Anchoress before ending the year with a one off show at Wembley Arena in December.

Those dates in full:-

16 July, Cardiff, Arena (NHS workers show)

17 July, Cardiff, Arena (NHS public show)

30 July, Pikehall, Y Not Festival

7 August, Linlithgow, Party At The Palace

29 August, Alcester, Camper Calling Music Festival

6 September, Newcastle, City Hall

10 September, Halifax, Live at Piece Hall

18 September, Jersey, Electric Park Festival

28 September, Edinburgh, Usher Hall

29 September, Dundee, Caird Hall

1 October, Stoke On-Trent, Victoria Hall

2 October, Manchester, Apollo

4 October, York, Barbican

5 October, Glasgow, Barrowlands

7 October, Leeds, Academy

8 October, Portsmouth, Guildhall

10 October, Bournemouth, Academy

11 October, Cambridge, Corn Exchange

13 October, Bath, Forum

14 October, Bristol, Dome

3 December, London, Wembley Arena

All tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 21st May.

