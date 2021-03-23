News

Mannequin Pussy Announce New EP, Share Video for New Song “Control” Perfect Due Out May 21 via Epitaph





Philadelphia-based indie punk band Mannequin Pussy have announced a new EP, Perfect, which will be out on May 21 via Epitaph. They have also shared a video for a song from it, titled “Control.” It was directed by frontwoman Missy. You can check it out below, along with the tracklist and cover art for the EP.

After not recording together as a band last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the band decided to come together and book studio time to record the EP. “We just figured if we forced ourselves into this situation where someone could hit ‘record,’ something might come out,” Missy states in a press release. “We’d never written that way before.”

Mannequin Pussy consists of Missy on lead vocals and guitar, Colins “Bear” Regisford on bass, and Kaleen Reading on drums.

Their newest album, Patience, came out in 2019 on Epitaph.





Perfect Tracklist:

1. Control

2. Perfect

3. To Lose You

4. Pigs is Pigs

5. Darling

