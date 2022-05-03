Marci of TOPS Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares Video for New Single “Immaterial Girl”
Self-Titled Album Due Out August 5 via Arbutus
May 03, 2022
Photography by Justin Aranha
Marci (the solo project of TOPS’ Marta Cikojevic) has announced the release of her self-titled debut solo album, which will be out on August 5 via Arbutus. She has also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Immaterial Girl.” View the Chloé Soldevila-directed video below, along with the album’s cover art.
“Stuck in a trance where money and status rules the world, ‘Immaterial Girl’ wants what’s true,” states Marci in a press release. “As greed taunts her, she tries to escape the trapping of such superficial things.”
The new album features musical contributions from Mitch Davis, Rene Wilson, and Austin Tufts (Braids) on drums, and Chloé Soldevila (Anemone), Adam Byczkowski (Better Person), and Jane Penny (TOPS) on backing vocals.
