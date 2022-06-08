 Marci Shares Video for New Single “Terminal” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 8th, 2022  
Subscribe

Marci Shares Video for New Single “Terminal”

Self-Titled Album Due Out August 5 via Arbutus

Jun 08, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Christina Bryson
Bookmark and Share


Marci (the solo project of TOPS’ Marta Cikojevic) has shared a video for her new single, “Terminal.” The song was produced by TOPS’ David Carriere, and it is the latest release from Cikojevic’s forthcoming self-titled debut solo album, which will be out on August 5 via Arbutus. View the Christina Bryson-directed video below.

Cikojevic states in a press release: “‘Terminal’ is my joke vapid lingo about being dead because something is soooo cool. The song is about how music can be so overwhelmingly good it allows you to fully escape. David and I wrote the seed of this song while we were pregaming for a party that turned out to be shit.”

Upon announcement of the new album in May, Cikojevic shared the album track “Immaterial Girl.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent