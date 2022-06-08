News

All





Marci Shares Video for New Single “Terminal” Self-Titled Album Due Out August 5 via Arbutus

Photography by Christina Bryson



Marci (the solo project of TOPS’ Marta Cikojevic) has shared a video for her new single, “Terminal.” The song was produced by TOPS’ David Carriere, and it is the latest release from Cikojevic’s forthcoming self-titled debut solo album, which will be out on August 5 via Arbutus. View the Christina Bryson-directed video below.

Cikojevic states in a press release: “‘Terminal’ is my joke vapid lingo about being dead because something is soooo cool. The song is about how music can be so overwhelmingly good it allows you to fully escape. David and I wrote the seed of this song while we were pregaming for a party that turned out to be shit.”

Upon announcement of the new album in May, Cikojevic shared the album track “Immaterial Girl.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.