Marcus Mumford Announces North American Tour
(self-titled) Due Out September 16 via Capitol
Jul 22, 2022
Photography by Robin Harper
Marcus Mumford, frontman of Mumford & Sons, has announced a North American tour in support of his debut solo album, (self-titled), which will be out on September 16 via Capitol. Supporting acts will be Danielle Ponder and The A’s. Tickets will go on sale next Friday (July 29) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.
Upon announcement of the new album last week, Mumford shared the single “Cannibal.”
Mumford & Sons’ latest album, Delta, came out in 2018 via Gentlemen of the Road/Glassnote.
Marcus Mumford 2022 Tour Dates:
07/23 — Newport, RI @ Jane Pickens
09/19 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *
09/20 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre *
09/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival
09/26 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre *
09/27 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *
09/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *
10/04 — Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre *
10/06 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia *
10/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *
10/09 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/10 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
10/11 — Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre *
10/14 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *
10/16 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/17 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom ^
10/18 — Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^
10/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater ^
10/21 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^
10/22 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^
10/24 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre ^
10/25 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit ^
10/26 — Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre ^
10/28 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center ^
10/29 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^
10/30 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/01 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium ^
11/02 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^
11/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ^
11/05 — Portland, ME @ State Theater ^
11/07 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre ^
11/08 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre – Boch Center ^
11/10 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^
11/14 — Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill
11/15 — London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
11/16 — London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
11/18 — Norwich, UK @ The Nick Rayns LCR
11/19 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
11/20 — Exeter, UK @ The Great Hall
11/22 — Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory
11/23 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
11/24 — Liverpool, UK @ The Invisible Wind Factory
11/26 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
11/28 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
* = w/ Danielle Ponder
^ = w/ The A’s
