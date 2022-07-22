News

Marcus Mumford Announces North American Tour (self-titled) Due Out September 16 via Capitol

Photography by Robin Harper



Marcus Mumford, frontman of Mumford & Sons, has announced a North American tour in support of his debut solo album, (self-titled), which will be out on September 16 via Capitol. Supporting acts will be Danielle Ponder and The A’s. Tickets will go on sale next Friday (July 29) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

Upon announcement of the new album last week, Mumford shared the single “Cannibal.”

Mumford & Sons’ latest album, Delta, came out in 2018 via Gentlemen of the Road/Glassnote.

Marcus Mumford 2022 Tour Dates:

07/23 — Newport, RI @ Jane Pickens

09/19 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *

09/20 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre *

09/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival

09/26 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre *

09/27 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *

09/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

10/04 — Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre *

10/06 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia *

10/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

10/09 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/10 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

10/11 — Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre *

10/14 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *

10/16 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/17 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom ^

10/18 — Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^

10/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater ^

10/21 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

10/22 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

10/24 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre ^

10/25 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit ^

10/26 — Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre ^

10/28 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center ^

10/29 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^

10/30 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/01 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium ^

11/02 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

11/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ^

11/05 — Portland, ME @ State Theater ^

11/07 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre ^

11/08 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre – Boch Center ^

11/10 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^

11/14 — Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill

11/15 — London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

11/16 — London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

11/18 — Norwich, UK @ The Nick Rayns LCR

11/19 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

11/20 — Exeter, UK @ The Great Hall

11/22 — Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory

11/23 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/24 — Liverpool, UK @ The Invisible Wind Factory

11/26 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

11/28 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

* = w/ Danielle Ponder

^ = w/ The A’s

