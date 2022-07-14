Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song “Cannibal”
(self-titled) Due Out September 16 via Capitol
Jul 14, 2022
Photography by Robin Harper
Marcus Mumford, frontman of Mumford & Sons, has announced the release of his debut solo album, (self-titled), which will be out on September 16 via Capitol. He has also shared a video for a new track from the album, “Cannibal.” View the video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.
(Self-titled) was produced by Blake Mills and features guest performances by Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin.
Mumford & Sons’ latest album, Delta, came out in 2018 via Gentlemen of the Road/Glassnote.
(self-titled) Tracklist:
1. Cannibal
2. Grace
3. Prior Warning
4. Better Off High
5. Only Child
6. Dangerous Game (ft. Clairo)
7. Better Angels
8. Go In Light (ft. Monica Martin)
9. Stonecatcher (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)
10. How (ft. Brandi Carlile)
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- The Beths Share Video for New Single “Expert in a Dying Field” (News) — The Beths
- Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song “Cannibal” (News) — Marcus Mumford, Mumford & Sons
- Premiere: Camp Crush Shares New EP ‘Always?’ - Stream It Below (News) — Camp Crush
- Premiere: Alicia Blue Shares New Track “DTMTS (Don’t Tell Me To Smile)” (News) — Alicia Blue
- Stream “Eat Your Own Ears EP 1” Feat. New Four Tet and Ride’s Robert Smith Remix (News) — Four Tet, Ride, The Cure, Sylvan Esso, James Yorkston, Mount Kimbie
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.