Thursday, July 14th, 2022  
Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song “Cannibal”

(self-titled) Due Out September 16 via Capitol

Jul 14, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Robin Harper
Marcus Mumford, frontman of Mumford & Sons, has announced the release of his debut solo album, (self-titled), which will be out on September 16 via Capitol. He has also shared a video for a new track from the album, “Cannibal.” View the video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

(Self-titled) was produced by Blake Mills and features guest performances by Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin.

Mumford & Sons’ latest album, Delta, came out in 2018 via Gentlemen of the Road/Glassnote.

(self-titled) Tracklist:

1. Cannibal
2. Grace
3. Prior Warning
4. Better Off High
5. Only Child
6. Dangerous Game (ft. Clairo)
7. Better Angels
8. Go In Light (ft. Monica Martin)
9. Stonecatcher (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)
10. How (ft. Brandi Carlile)

