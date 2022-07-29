 Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons Shares Video for New Solo Song “Grace” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, July 29th, 2022  
Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons Shares Video for New Solo Song “Grace”

(self-titled) Due Out September 16 via Capitol

Jul 29, 2022 By Mark Redfern Photography by Eric Ray Davidson
Marcus Mumford, frontman of Mumford & Sons, is releasing his debut solo album, (self-titled), on September 16 via Capitol. Now he has shared its second single, “Grace,” via a video for it. Diane Martel directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Mumford’s previously announced tour dates.

Mumford co-wrote “Grace” with the album’s producer, Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Jim James). The song features vocalist Danielle Ponder and bassist Pino Paladino.

Mumford previously shared the album’s first single “Cannibal.”

Mumford & Sons’ latest album, Delta, came out in 2018 via Gentlemen of the Road/Glassnote.

Marcus Mumford 2022 Tour Dates:

07/23 — Newport, RI @ Jane Pickens
09/19 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *
09/20 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre *
09/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival
09/26 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre *
09/27 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *
09/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *
10/04 — Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre *
10/06 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia *
10/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *
10/09 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/10 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
10/11 — Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre *
10/14 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *
10/16 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/17 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom ^
10/18 — Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^
10/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater ^
10/21 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^
10/22 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^
10/24 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre ^
10/25 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit ^
10/26 — Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre ^
10/28 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center ^
10/29 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^
10/30 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/01 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium ^
11/02 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^
11/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ^
11/05 — Portland, ME @ State Theater ^
11/07 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre ^
11/08 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre – Boch Center ^
11/10 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^
11/14 — Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill
11/15 — London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
11/16 — London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
11/18 — Norwich, UK @ The Nick Rayns LCR
11/19 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
11/20 — Exeter, UK @ The Great Hall
11/22 — Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory
11/23 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
11/24 — Liverpool, UK @ The Invisible Wind Factory
11/26 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
11/28 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

* = w/ Danielle Ponder
^ = w/ The A’s

