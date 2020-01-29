News

Margaret Glaspy Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Killing What Keeps Us Alive” Devotion Due Out March 27 via ATO; Tour Dates Also Announced

Photography by Josh Goleman



Margaret Glaspy has announced a new album, Devotion, and shared its first single, "Killing What Keeps Us Alive" via a video for the track. She has also announced some tour dates. Devotion is due out March 27 via ATO. Check out the Alex Chaloff-directed "Killing What Keeps Us Alive" video below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as Glaspey's upcoming tour dates.

Devotion is the follow-up to Glaspey's 2016-released debut album, Emotions and Math. Glaspy co-produced the album with Tyler Chester and recorded it at Atomic Sound in Red Hook, Brooklyn. "Tyler and I proved to be a very good match in the studio," says Glaspy in a press release. "I love being very hands-on with my records and he was a force of nature without restricting my sense of what the record should be. His instincts and ability are truly inspiring."

Glaspy says Devotion is "about letting love in even when you don't know what will happen when you do. It's about devoting your heart to someone or something, against all odds."

At the end of the press release Glaspy reflects on how she has grown between the two albums. "I'm learning that life is painful but you take the bad with the good; that love is hard but if you love someone, you make yourself available; that life is short and it's okay to be sincere," she says. "I'm starting to be able to write about these things and it's a feat for myself as an artist and growth for me as a person."

Devotion Tracklist:

1. Killing What Keeps Us Alive

2. Without Him

3.Young Love

4. You've Got My Number

5. Stay With Me

6. So Wrong It's Right

7. Heartbreak

8. You Amaze Me

9. Devotion

10. Vicious

11. What's the Point

12. Consequences

Margaret Glaspey Tour Dates:

3/16-22: SXSW - Austin, TX

3/27: Mono - Glasgow, UK

3/28: Institute - Manchester, UK

3/29: Fleece - Bristol, UK

3/31: Lafayette - London, UK

4/12: The Met RI - Pawtucket, RI

4/13: Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

4/14: The Bell House - Brooklyn, NY

4/15: The Bell House - Brooklyn, NY

4/16: Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

4/17: 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

4/20: Higher Ground Showcase Lounge - Burlington, VT

4/21: Opera House - Toronto, ON

4/22: Mr. Smalls Theatre - Millvale, PA

4/24: El Club - Detroit, MI

4/25: Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

4/26: High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI

4/27: First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

4/28: The Mill - Iowa City, IA

5/01: The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

5/02: Fox Cabaret - Vancouver, BC

5/03: Aladdin Theater - Portland, OR

5/05: Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

5/06: Harlow's - Sacramento, CA

5/08: Belly Up Tavern - Solano Beach, CA

5/09: Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

5/16-17: Corona Capital Festival - Guadalajara, MX

