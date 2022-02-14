News

Margaret Glaspy Announces New Single, Shares New Song “Love Is Real” “Love Is Real” b/w “Heart Shape” Due Out March 29 via ATO; Tour Dates with Spoon Announced

Photography by Josh Goleman



Margaret Glaspy has announced the release of a new single, “Love Is Real” b/w “Heart Shape,” which will be out on March 29 via ATO. Glaspy has shared “Love Is Real” ahead of the single’s release. She will also be supporting Spoon for their upcoming tour. Listen to “Love Is Real” and view the full list of dates below.

In a press release, Glaspy states: “For the last three years, I’ve been humming this song. What you hear now is a voice memo of myself and Julian Lage playing it in our Brooklyn laundry room put to a string arrangement recorded at Sonic Ranch Studios in Texas.”

“This song has taken on many different meanings and in my mind it has been directed toward different people. In the end, I think I needed to hear this song the most to remember that love is real and that I belong. For all of the heartache that life brings, there is infinite love. Now, maybe it can be a reminder for someone else.”

Glaspy’s most recent album, Devotion, came out in 2020 via ATO.

Margaret Glaspy 2022 Tour Dates:

4/6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues #

4/8 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall #

4/9 - Richmond, VA - The National #

4/10 - Charleston, WV - Mountain Stage at Culture Center Theater

4/11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

4/12 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

4/15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore #

4/16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom #

4/18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit #

4/19 - Chicago, Il - The Riviera Theatre #

4/22 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre #

4/23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave #

4/25 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note #

4/28 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater #

5/19 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

5/22 - Guadalajara, MX - Corona Capital Guadalajara

# = support for Spoon

