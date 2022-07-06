 Margaret Glaspy Shares New Song “My Body My Choice” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, July 6th, 2022  
Margaret Glaspy Shares New Song “My Body My Choice”

Song Proceeds Will Go To The Brigid Alliance

Jul 06, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Margaret Glaspy has shared a new song, “My Body My Choice.” A portion of proceeds from the single will go toward The Brigid Alliance, a referral-based service that provides travel, food, lodging, child care and other logistical support for people seeking abortions. Listen below.

In a press release, Glaspy states: “‘My Body My Choice’ is a song of protest. Taking away resources from people who need abortions only leaves them with unsafe alternatives, and no one should be forced to experience that. It is absolutely necessary for any person who can give birth to consent to their own pregnancy. It feels absurd that we are still fighting this fight, but here we are. It’s your body, so it should be your choice.”

Glaspy’s most recent album, Devotion, came out in 2020 via ATO. Earlier this year, she released the single “Love is Real.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



