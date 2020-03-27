Margaret Glaspy – Stream the New Album and Watch the New “Stay With Me” Live Video

News

Margaret Glaspy has released a new album, Devotion, on March 27 via ATO. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. She has also shared a new live performance video for the album’s “Stay With Me,” which you can also watch below.

Previously Glaspy shared Devotion’s first single, “Killing What Keeps Us Alive” via a video for the track. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from it, “Stay With Me.” It was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from it, title track “Devotion,” as well as a live performance video for the song. “Devotion” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Devotion is the follow-up to Glaspy’s 2016-released debut album, Emotions and Math. Glaspy co-produced the album with Tyler Chester and recorded it at Atomic Sound in Red Hook, Brooklyn. “Tyler and I proved to be a very good match in the studio,” said Glaspy in a previous press release. “I love being very hands-on with my records and he was a force of nature without restricting my sense of what the record should be. His instincts and ability are truly inspiring.”

Glaspy said Devotion is “about letting love in even when you don't know what will happen when you do. It's about devoting your heart to someone or something, against all odds.”

At the end of the previous press release Glaspy reflected on how she has grown between the two albums. “I’m learning that life is painful but you take the bad with the good; that love is hard but if you love someone, you make yourself available; that life is short and it’s okay to be sincere,” she said. “I’m starting to be able to write about these things and it’s a feat for myself as an artist and growth for me as a person.”

