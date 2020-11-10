 Margo Price and Jeremy Ivey Have a Clear Election Message for Our Readers | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 10th, 2020  
Margo Price and Jeremy Ivey Have a Clear Election Message for Our Readers

Vote Today!

Nov 03, 2020 By Mark Redfern Photography by Crackerfarm
Margo Price and Jeremy Ivey have a plain and simple election message for our U.S. readers. We recently did a photo shoot in Nashville with the married musicians for our upcoming Protest Issue 2020, which we are working on for release later in the year. They made two protest signs and one is being saved for the issue, but the other felt pertinent to share today on election day. Their message references Woody Guthrie.

Visit vote.org or headcount.org to get information on your polling place or on mail in voting, and to find out what else might be on your ballot.

Price released a new album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, in July via Loma Vista. Ivey released a new album, Waiting Out the Storm, last month via ANTI-.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



