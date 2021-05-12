News

Margo Price Announces New Mail-Order Record Club, Shares New Song "Long Live the King" A Series of Rumors Record Club to Include B-Sides, Collaborations, and Covers





Alt-country singer Margo Price has announced a new mail-order record club, A Series of Rumors, and shared its first single, “Long Live the King.” A Series of Rumors will include an autographed 7-inch box and will feature a series of three shipments of 7-inch singles. The A-sides will be songs from her 2020 album That’s How Rumors Get Started and the B-sides will include unreleased songs, covers, and collaborations. Check out “Long Live the King” below, followed by her upcoming tour dates. Above is a retro-styled ad for A Series of Rumors.

“Long Live the King” has been a live favorite for a while, but is finally getting an official release. The song is a tribute to three 20th century titans: Elvis Presley, Martin Luther King Jr., and John Lennon. “‘Long Live the King’ is a song about three extraordinary men who changed the course of history for the better,” says Price in a press release. “But no one is without flaw and they each had a duality in their personalities. This song is also about not idolizing celebrities or putting people up on a pedestal because we are all human and we all make mistakes.”

“Long Live the King” will be paired with That’s How Rumors Get Started track “Hey King.” The other two 7-inches in the first shipment will be “Twinkle Twinkle” b/w Price’s cover of Bobbie Gentry’s “He Made a Woman Out of Me” and “Letting Me Down” b/w “I’d Die For You (Synthphonic).” Future B-sides will be revealed later.

The first shipment will be sent out now, with part two due to ship in June and part three in July. Sign up for the record club here. It costs $80 (or $130 for the deluxe bundle, including a T-shirt).

We also recently did a photo shoot with Price and her husband, fellow artist Jeremy Ivey, for our Protest Issue.

Margo Price Tour Dates:

5/28/21 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns Above Ground Amphitheater

8/28/21 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Festival

9/23/21 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

9/24/21 - Burgettstown, PA - Pavilion at Star Lake*

4/20/22 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center*

4/21/22 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center*

6/2/22 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena*

6/3/22 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*

6/4/22 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre*

6/16/22 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena*

6/17/22 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre*

6/18/22 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre*

*w/ Chris Stapleton

