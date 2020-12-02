News

Margo Price Shares Cover of Joni Mitchell’s “River” Physical Editions of Perfectly Imperfect at the Ryman Out This Friday on Loma Vista

Photography by Bobbi Rich



Country-rock artist Margo Price has just shared her rendition of Joni Mitchell’s Christmas classic “River.” The cover was debuted by Price at a live performance during the Village of Love benefit for Planned Parenthood back in October. Watch the new video for her cover, where she performs solo and provides key accompaniment, below.

Tomorrow (Dec. 2), Price will be at Tennessee’s Stardust Drive-In Theatre to premiere her drive-in double feature A Perfectly Imperfect Night at the Movies, which will feature a showing of the 2019 documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, followed by a showing of Price’s Perfectly Imperfect at the Ryman concert film, which showcases her performances at the Nashville Auditorium back in 2018. After being released exclusively on Bandcamp to generate donations for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund and subsequently being released across all DSPs, it has been announced that a physical edition of the Perfectly Imperfect at the Ryman live album will be out this Friday (Dec. 4) on Loma Vista.

Price released her third album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, back in May on Loma Vista. We also recently did a photo shoot with Price and her husband, fellow artist Jeremy Ivey, for our upcoming Protest Issue.

