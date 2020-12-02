 Margo Price Shares Cover of Joni Mitchell’s “River” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020  
Subscribe

Margo Price Shares Cover of Joni Mitchell’s “River”

Physical Editions of Perfectly Imperfect at the Ryman Out This Friday on Loma Vista

Dec 01, 2020 By Joey Arnone Photography by Bobbi Rich
Bookmark and Share


Country-rock artist Margo Price has just shared her rendition of Joni Mitchell’s Christmas classic “River.” The cover was debuted by Price at a live performance during the Village of Love benefit for Planned Parenthood back in October. Watch the new video for her cover, where she performs solo and provides key accompaniment, below.

Tomorrow (Dec. 2), Price will be at Tennessee’s Stardust Drive-In Theatre to premiere her drive-in double feature A Perfectly Imperfect Night at the Movies, which will feature a showing of the 2019 documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, followed by a showing of Price’s Perfectly Imperfect at the Ryman concert film, which showcases her performances at the Nashville Auditorium back in 2018. After being released exclusively on Bandcamp to generate donations for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund and subsequently being released across all DSPs, it has been announced that a physical edition of the Perfectly Imperfect at the Ryman live album will be out this Friday (Dec. 4) on Loma Vista. 

Price released her third album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, back in May on Loma Vista. We also recently did a photo shoot with Price and her husband, fellow artist Jeremy Ivey, for our upcoming Protest Issue.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent