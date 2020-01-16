 Margo Price Shares New Song “Stone Me” and Performed it On “Samantha Bee” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, January 16th, 2020  
Subscribe

Margo Price Shares New Song “Stone Me” and Performed it On “Samantha Bee”

Plus She Was Interviewed on the Show

Jan 16, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Bookmark and Share


Old school country-rocker Margo Price has shared a new song, "Stone Me." Last night she stopped by Full Frontal with Samantha Bee to perform it. She was also interviewed by the show's correspondent Sasheer Zamata as part of a segment on sexism in country music. Check out the song, performance, and interview below.

Price had this to say about the song in a press release: "After what feels like an eternity, I'm releasing a new song into the wild today. It's been hard to keep everything I've been working on for the last year to myself and I'm so excited to share it."

"Stone Me" was co-written by Price and Jeremy Ivey and is her first new song in two years. Her last album was 2017's sophomore release, All American Made, released via Third Man. "Stone Me" has been released by her new label Loma Vista.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent