Margo Price Shares New Song “Stone Me” and Performed it On “Samantha Bee” Plus She Was Interviewed on the Show





Old school country-rocker Margo Price has shared a new song, "Stone Me." Last night she stopped by Full Frontal with Samantha Bee to perform it. She was also interviewed by the show's correspondent Sasheer Zamata as part of a segment on sexism in country music. Check out the song, performance, and interview below.

Price had this to say about the song in a press release: "After what feels like an eternity, I'm releasing a new song into the wild today. It's been hard to keep everything I've been working on for the last year to myself and I'm so excited to share it."

"Stone Me" was co-written by Price and Jeremy Ivey and is her first new song in two years. Her last album was 2017's sophomore release, All American Made, released via Third Man. "Stone Me" has been released by her new label Loma Vista.

