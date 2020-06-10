Margo Price Shares Video for New Song “Letting Me Down” and Announces New Album Release Date

News

Old school country-rocker Margo Price is releasing a new album, That’s How Rumors Get Started. Now she has shared another song from the album, “Letting Me Down,” via a video for it. She has also announced a new release date for the album. Originally it was due out May 8 via Loma Vista, but then it was pushed back to an unspecified release date due to COVID-19 and now has a July 10 release date. Kimberly Stuckwisch directed the “Letting Me Down” video, which was filmed at home and at an abandoned hospital. Watch it below.

Price had this to say about delaying the album: “Take me back to the day I started trying to paint my masterpiece so I could warn myself of what was ahead. Time has rearranged, it has slowed down, it has manipulated things like it always does...the words to some of these songs have changed meaning, they now carry heavier weight.

“I've seen the streets set ablaze, the sky set on fire. I've been manic, heartbroken for the world, heartbroken for the country, heartbroken from being heartbroken again and again.

“This album is a postcard of a landscape of a moment in time. It's not political but maybe it will provide an escape or relief to someone who needs it. Sending love to everyone out there and hope I see you down the highway.”

Stuckwisch had this to say about the video: “We bought a cheap ’80s travel trailer with a bathroom, kitchen, and a propane powered refrigerator, so we wouldn't have to go inside anywhere for food or bathrooms. We were able to abide by the 6-feet social distance CDC recommendation as we set up a remote head for the camera that we operated from a closet outside of the room. We wore masks the entire time and Margo supplied us with multiple bottles of hand sanitizer and spiked seltzers. We parked our RV in her driveway and worked solely out of there and the room we were filming in. We wanted to speak to what was going on at that moment, to a world that was/is shut down, to the fear we all feel, and to the hope of breaking free.”

Previously Price shared the first single from That’s How Rumors Get Started, “Twinkle Twinkle,” via a video for the single. That’s How Rumors Get Started was produced by fellow musician Sturgill Simpson (and co-produced by Price and David Ferguson).

That’s How Rumors Get Started is Price’s third album, the follow-up to 2017’s sophomore release, All American Made, released via Third Man. The album includes “Stone Me,” a new song Price shared in January and also performed on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. Then she did a three-song set from her attic for NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts series, including debuting the new song “Someone Else’s Problems.”

The album was recorded at Los Angeles’ EastWest Studios, with tracking happening while she was pregnant with daughter Ramona.

“They're both a creation process,” Price said in a previous press release of recording the album and being pregnant. “And I was being really good to my body and my mind during that time. I had a lot of clarity from sobriety.”

As in the past, Price collaborated on most of the songwriting with her husband Jeremy Ivey. The band for the sessions was put together by Sturgill Simpson and included guitarist Matt Sweeney (Adele, Iggy Pop), bassist Pino Palladino (D'Angelo, John Mayer), drummer James Gadson (Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye), and keyboardist Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers).

Price’s touring band features Kevin Black (bass), Jamie Davis (guitar), Micah Hulsher (keys), and Dillon Napier (drums).

