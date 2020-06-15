News

Margo Price Talks New Album and the Pandemic, Covers Bob Dylan on “CBS This Morning” That’s How Rumors Get Started Due Out July 10 via Loma Vista





Country-rocker Margo Price was the guest on CBS This Morning over the weekend, where she covered Bob Dylan, performed her own songs, and was interviewed. The third album from Price was supposed to drop last month. But, as she told CBS This Morning, the pandemic forced her to push back the LP for both obvious reasons and because her husband, guitarist Jeremy Ivey, caught the virus. But, don’t fret, That’s How Rumors Get Started is finally coming out July 10 via Loma Vista Recordings.

“[Ivey’s] getting back to being more like himself,” Price told CBS. “He was in a worse state than I’d ever seen him in my whole life. He got thin and frail and he was just sleeping like 12 to 14 hours a day, and I was pretty terrified.”

Along with the interview, Price played a few songs on CBS, including a gnarly cover of Bob Dylan’s “Things Have Changed,” and her own songs “Drifter” and “Letting Me Down.”

“You have to try to make something good out of something bad,” Price said on making music in quarantine, “In my life that's kind of always been a pattern.”

Previously Price shared the album’s singles “Letting Me Down” and “Twinkle Twinkle.” That’s How Rumors Get Started was produced by fellow musician Sturgill Simpson (and co-produced by Price and David Ferguson).

That’s How Rumors Get Started is the follow-up to 2017’s sophomore release, All American Made, released via Third Man. The album includes “Stone Me,” a new song Price shared in January and also performed on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. Then she did a three-song set from her attic for NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts series, including debuting the new song “Someone Else’s Problems.”

The album was recorded at Los Angeles’ EastWest Studios, with tracking happening while she was pregnant with daughter Ramona.

“They're both a creation process,” Price said in a previous press release of recording the album and being pregnant. “And I was being really good to my body and my mind during that time. I had a lot of clarity from sobriety.”

As in the past, Price collaborated on most of the songwriting with her husband Jeremy Ivey. The band for the sessions was put together by Sturgill Simpson and included guitarist Matt Sweeney (Adele, Iggy Pop), bassist Pino Palladino (D'Angelo, John Mayer), drummer James Gadson (Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye), and keyboardist Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers).

Price’s touring band features Kevin Black (bass), Jamie Davis (guitar), Micah Hulsher (keys), and Dillon Napier (drums).

