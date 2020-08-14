 Marie Davidson and L’Œil Nu Announce New Album, Share Title Track “Renegade Breakdown” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Marie Davidson and L’Œil Nu Announce New Album, Share Title Track “Renegade Breakdown”

Renegade Breakdown Due Out September 25 via Ninja Tune

Aug 14, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Jocelyn Michel
Montreal art-pop musician Marie Davidson has announced a new album with her new band Marie Davidson and L’Œil Nu, a trio also featuring her husband Pierre Guerineau as well as Asaël R. Robitaille. The album is entitled Renegade Breakdown and they have shared its title track, via a video for the song (which has a cheeky early ’80s vibe and mixes French and English lyrics). Renegade Breakdown is due out September 25 via Ninja Tune. Check out the “Renegade Breakdown” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art. 

A press release announcing the album cites a wide range of influences: Fleetwood Mac, Kraftwerk, Genesis, Billie Holiday, and Chet Baker. “We wanted to make songs, like the music we’ve been enjoying altogether for more than a decade,” Davidson simply says in a press release.

Renegade Breakdown follows Davidson’s 2018 album, Working Class Woman, and its standout single “Work It.” Davidson and Guerineau are also in Essaie pas together.

Renegade Breakdown Tracklist:

1. Renegade Breakdown
2. Back to Rock
3. Worst Comes to Worst 
4. Center of the World (Kotti Blues)
5. La Ronde
6. C’est parce que j’m’en fous
7. Just In My Head
8. Lead Sister
9. My Love
10. Sentiment

