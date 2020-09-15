News

Marika Hackman Announces New Covers Album, Shares Cover of Grimes’ “Realiti” Covers Due Out November 13 via Sub Pop





British singer/songwriter Marika Hackman has announced a new covers album, simply titled Covers, and shared its first single, a cover of Grimes’ “Realiti.” Covers is due out November 13 via Sub Pop and includes covers of songs by Air, Alvvays, Beyoncé, Edith Frost, Grimes, Elliott Smith, Muna, Radiohead, The Shins, and Sharon Van Etten. Listen to the “Realiti” cover below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The album was recorded at home and her parents’ home during the quarantine. David Wrench mixed the album. It’s out in America via Sub Pop and out on Transgressive in the rest of the world. Hackman will also be doing a livestream concert on November 13, backed by her full band.

Hackman had this to say about the album in a press release: “When it comes to covers, I like to pick songs which I have been listening to obsessively for a while. It gives me a natural understanding of the music, and lets me be more innovative with how I transform it.”

Hackman’s last album, Any Human Friend, came out last year via Sub Pop. Read our rave review of the album. Any Human Friend was the follow-up to her 2017-released breakthrough release, sophomore album I’m Not Your Man.

Read our 2017 interview with Marika Hackman.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with Hackman on Warpaint’s The Fool.

Covers Tracklist:

1. You Never Wash Up After Yourself (Radiohead)

2. Phantom Limb (The Shins)

3. Playground Love (Air)

4. Realiti (Grimes)

5. Jupiter 4 (Sharon Van Etten)

6. Pink Light (Muna)

7. Between the Bars (Elliott Smith)

8. Temporary Loan (Edith Frost)

9. In Undertow (Alvvays)

10. All Night (Beyoncé)

