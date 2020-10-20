News

Marika Hackman Covers of Elliott Smith’s “Between the Bars” and Beyoncé’s “All Night” Covers Due Out November 13 via Sub Pop

Photography by Luka Booth



British singer/songwriter Marika Hackman is releasing a new covers album, simply titled Covers, on November 13 via Sub Pop. Now she has shared two of its tracks, covers of Elliott Smith’s “Between the Bars” and Beyoncé’s “All Night.” Listen to both below.

Hackman had this to say about the Smith cover in a press release: “I've been playing ‘Between the Bars’ live for a while now, on the last few tours and in live streams. It's been nice to play around with the arrangement, and I hope people enjoy what I've done with this recorded version,”

Previously Hackman shared the album’s first single, a cover of Grimes’ “Realiti.” Covers also includes covers of songs by Air, Alvvays, Edith Frost, Muna, Radiohead, The Shins, and Sharon Van Etten.

The album was recorded at home and her parents’ home during the quarantine. David Wrench mixed the album. It’s out in America via Sub Pop and out on Transgressive in the rest of the world. Hackman will also be doing a livestream concert on November 13, backed by her full band (tickets are available when fans preorder the album).

Hackman had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “When it comes to covers, I like to pick songs which I have been listening to obsessively for a while. It gives me a natural understanding of the music, and lets me be more innovative with how I transform it.”

Hackman’s last album, Any Human Friend, came out last year via Sub Pop. Read our rave review of the album. Any Human Friend was the follow-up to her 2017-released breakthrough release, sophomore album I’m Not Your Man.

Read our 2017 interview with Marika Hackman.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with Hackman on Warpaint’s The Fool.

Covers Tracklist:

1. You Never Wash Up After Yourself (Radiohead)

2. Phantom Limb (The Shins)

3. Playground Love (Air)

4. Realiti (Grimes)

5. Jupiter 4 (Sharon Van Etten)

6. Pink Light (Muna)

7. Between the Bars (Elliott Smith)

8. Temporary Loan (Edith Frost)

9. In Undertow (Alvvays)

10. All Night (Beyoncé)

