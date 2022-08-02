News

Marina Allen Shares Video For New Single “Or Else” Centrifics Due Out September 16 via Fire

Photography by Eve Neuhart



Marina Allen has shared a video for her new single, “Or Else.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Centrifics, which will be out on September 16 via Fire. View the Jasper McMahon-directed video below.

In a press release, Allen states: “I wrote ‘Or Else’ in the voice of an old version of myself. By making it into a caricature and distancing myself, I was able to process the close up feeling of grief in a dissolving relationship.”

