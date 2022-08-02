 Marina Allen Shares Video For New Single “Or Else” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022  
Marina Allen Shares Video For New Single “Or Else”

Centrifics Due Out September 16 via Fire

Aug 02, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Eve Neuhart
Marina Allen has shared a video for her new single, “Or Else.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Centrifics, which will be out on September 16 via Fire. View the Jasper McMahon-directed video below.

In a press release, Allen states: “I wrote ‘Or Else’ in the voice of an old version of myself. By making it into a caricature and distancing myself, I was able to process the close up feeling of grief in a dissolving relationship.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

