Marissa Nadler Announces New EP, Shares Cover of the Alessi Brothers’ “Seabird” The Wrath of the Clouds EP Due Out February 4 via Bella Union

Photography by Kristin Cofer



Marissa Nadler has announced the release of a new EP, The Wrath of the Clouds, which will be out on February 4 via Bella Union. The EP consists of three songs recorded during the sessions for Nadler’s previous album, The Path of the Clouds in addition to two covers, one of which has been shared—her cover of the Alessi Brothers’ 1976 pop song “Seabird.” Check it out below, along with the EP’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Nadler states that rediscovering the songs featured on her upcoming EP felt “like uncovering lost gems that I had forgotten about.”

The Path of the Clouds came out last year via Bella Union. It featured the songs “Bessie, Did You Make It?,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “If I Could Breathe Underwater,” which also made an appearance on our Songs of the Week list, and “Couldn’t Have Done the Killing.”

The Wrath of the Clouds Tracklist:

1. Guns on the Sundeck

2. All the Eclipses

3. Some Secret Existence

4. Ferry Lane

5. Seabird

