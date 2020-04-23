News

Mark Lanegan Shares New Song “Stockholm City Blues” Straight Songs of Sorrow Due Out May 8 via Heavenly





Mark Lanegan is releasing a new album, Straight Songs of Sorrow, on May 8 via Heavenly. Now he has shared another song from it, “Stockholm City Blues.” Listen below.

A press release says “Stockholm City Blues” is “a sparse, beautiful, strings and finger-picking meditation on the remorse code of addiction.”

Straight Songs of Sorrow also features various special guests, including The Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds’ Warren Ellis, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, Portishead’s Adrian Utley, and Ed Harcourt.

As well as a new album, Lanegan’s memoir Sing Backwards and Weep is set for publication on April 28 through Da Capo, exposing his perspective on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the ’90s Seattle rock scene.

In a press release Lanegan had this to say about his memoir: “Writing the book, I didn’t get catharsis. All I got was a Pandora’s box full of pain and misery. I went way in, and remembered shit I’d put away 20 years ago. But I started writing these songs the minute I was done, and I realized there was a depth of emotion because they were all linked to memories from this book. It was a relief to suddenly go back to music. Then I realized that was the gift of the book: these songs. I’m really proud of this record.”

Lanegan’s streaming service The Vault recently went live as well, a web-based platform powered by Spotify and Apple Music where Lanegan’s complete discography is available, plus some of his personal playlists.

Lanegan released another new album, Somebody’s Knocking, credited to Mark Lanegan Band, last October via Heavenly.

