Mark Peters of Engineers Announces New Solo Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Switch On The Sky”
Red Sunset Dreams Due Out September 16
Jul 20, 2022
Photography by Robin Clewley
Engineers guitarist Mark Peters has announced the release of his second solo album, Red Sunset Dreams, which will be out on September 16. He has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Switch On The Sky,” which features singer-songwriter Dot Allison. View the Innerstrings-directed video below, along with the album’s cover art.
Peters’ debut solo album, Innerland, came out in 2018. Engineers’ most recent album, Pictobug, was released in 2020.
