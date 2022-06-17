 Mark Ronson To Teach Music Production For BBC Maestro | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, June 17th, 2022  
Mark Ronson To Teach Music Production For BBC Maestro

Full Course Available July 5

Jun 15, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Pip Cowley
Mark Ronson will share his production and songwriting skills for an upcoming BBC Maestro course in Music Production. The full course will be out on July 5. View a trailer below.

The course consists of 18 online lessons with individual sub-chapters. In a press release, Ronson states: “I’m doing this so that any young kids curious about producing, or people who are starting out, or just music fans who are wondering if they want to get into it, can see how to produce music. It’s usable, accessible content.

“Whether it’s chopping breaks or mic-ing drums, or a more holistic understanding of how to collaborate with artists. It’s a bunch of things that I’ve learned over 25 years, the insight and foresight I’ve amassed, packaged in a nice little lesson series.”

Ronson’s most recent studio album, Late Night Feelings, came out in 2019 via Sony.

Read our 2015 interview with Mark Ronson.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

