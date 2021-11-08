Marketa Irglova and Glen Hansard Announce Tour Dates for 2022
This Will Be the Duo’s First Time Performing Together in Over 10 Years
Nov 08, 2021
Photography by Myles O’Reilly
Marketa Irglova and Glen Hansard have announced a string of tour dates for spring 2022. This marks the duo’s first time performing together in over 10 years. See the full list of dates below.
The two previously performed under the duo act The Swell Season, and were the star performers of the 2007 musical drama Once, where they won Academy Award for Best Original Song for the song “Falling Slowly.” In 2009, they released the album Strict Joy, which formally announced their dissolution as a duo, both professionally and personally. Irglova and Hansard have since released solo music.
In 2019, Hansard released the album This Wild Willing via ANTI-. He discussed the album with us in an interview upon its release. Irglova’s most recent album, Muna, came out in 2014 via ANTI-/Epitaph.
Marketa Irglova and Glen Hansard 2022 Tour Dates:
Fri 3/11 – Minneapolis, MN - State Theater
Sat 3/12 – Chicago, IL - Cadillac Palace Theatre
Mon 3/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Kimmel Cultural Campus
Tue 3/15 – Boston, MA - Emerson Theatre
Thu 3/17 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
Fri 3/18 - Washington DC - The Anthem
