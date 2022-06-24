 Marketa Irglova Announces First Album in Eight Years, Shares Video For New Single “My Roots Go Deep” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, June 24th, 2022  
Marketa Irglova Announces First Album in Eight Years, Shares Video For New Single “My Roots Go Deep”

LILA Due Out August 19 via Masterkey

Jun 24, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Marketa Irglova (formerly one-half of the duo The Swell Season) has announced the release of her first album in eight years, LILA, which will be out on August 19 via Masterkey. Irglova has also shared a video for a new single from the album, “My Roots Go Deep.” View the Anton Smari Gunnarsson-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art.

In a press release, Irglova elaborates on the inspiration behind the album: “Simply sitting with things I can’t change, rather than trying to solve them or run away from them, has brought me into a deeper place in my heart and I am grateful for that.”

Irglova’s previous album, Muna, came out in 2014 via ANTI-/Epitaph.

LILA Tracklist:

1. Love Stayed With Me
2. Girl From a Movie
3. High & Dry
4. The Way
5. My Roots Go Deep
6. Remember Me
7. Alchemy of Love
8. The Season
9. Know Yourself

Most Recent