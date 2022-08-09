News

Marlon Williams Shares Video For New Single “Easy Does It” My Boy Due Out September 9 via Dead Oceans

Photography by Derek Henderson



New Zealand singer/songwriter/guitarist Marlon Williams has shared a video for his new single, “Easy Does It.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, My Boy, which will be out on September 9 via Dead Oceans. View the video, directed by Williams and Martin Sagadin, below.

In a press release, Williams states: “I’ve always loved Lee Hazlewood’s personification of ‘Easy’ in his song ‘Easy and Me’; what a great way of cutting to the point. It worked for the Greeks, it works for Māori too. I wanted everything about this song to be as gentle as possible. From Delaney Davidson’s lap steel intro with its Pacifica 6th chords to the whispered vocal delivery to the soft summer visualiser which is something of an addendum to the ‘My Boy’ video: the boys, sweaty from the days digging and dancing, launching into the shallows of lyttelton harbor, hoping to lure some poor sailors to a watery grave.”

Williams previously shared the album singles “My Boy,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Thinking of Nina,” also one of our Songs of the Week, and “River Rival,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Williams’ last full-length was his sophomore album, Make Way For Love, released back in February 2018 via Dead Oceans. In 2019 he released his first official live album, Live at Auckland Town Hall.

Read our 2017 interview with Marlon Williams on Make Way For Love.

Read our 2016 interview with Marlon Williams.

