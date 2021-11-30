 Martin Carr (Formerly of Boo Radleys) Shares New Single “Flames,” Announces Bandcamp Service | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 30th, 2021  
Martin Carr (Formerly of Boo Radleys) Shares New Single “Flames,” Announces Bandcamp Service

“Flames” Out Now via Sonic Cathedral

Nov 29, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Martin Carr (former songwriter and guitarist for The Boo Radleys) has shared a video for his new single, “Flames.” The release coincides with Carr’s announcement of a Bandcamp subscription service, where fans will be given access to demos, exclusive livestream performances, a regularly released magazine titled New Shapes, and vinyl records. Watch the “Flames” video below.

Carr elaborates on the new song in a press release: “I wrote it on the guitar, it’s very simple, then I started throwing sounds at it. I love to make collages, and my music production method is identical. I move stuff around; I cut and bend and turn. I’m not after any particular sound or style, I try to be disciplined in the studio, but I wouldn’t want anything to dampen the thrill of inspiration that moves so fast, you can’t catch it all.”

Regarding the song’s lyrics, he adds: “I’m a terrible communicator. I’m self-absorbed and hardly have time for anything that lies beyond the front door.”

The Boo Radleys recently announced their reunion and subsequent release of an upcoming album.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

