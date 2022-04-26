News

Martin Courtney of Real Estate Announces New Solo Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Corncob” Magic Sign Due Out June 24 via Domino

Photography by Sinna Nasseri



Real Estate’s Martin Courtney has announced the release of his second solo studio album, Magic Sign, which will be out on June 24 via Domino. He has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Corncob.” View the video, directed by Bráulio Amado and Antonio Vicentini, below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Courtney elaborates on the new single in a press release: “The lyrics are about a specific time, the end of youth, pre-adulthood, scummy kid hanging around your hometown a little too long, smoking weed and driving around the surrounding area with your friends to get as completely lost as possible. Eventually getting home using these little green signs that are posted throughout the N.J. suburbs telling you which way to go to reach different towns. We called them magic signs.

“You do this enough times and it eventually gets harder and harder to get lost. A song about pushing the boundaries of where you grew up until you exhaust the mystery and hit a different kind of boundary. A song about aimless kids looking for direction.”

Magic Sign was written, performed, and produced by Courtney. His debut solo album, Many Moons, came out in 2015 via Domino. Read our joint interview between Courtney and actor Jason Schwartzman, in which he discussed Many Moons.

Magic Sign Tracklist:

1. Corncob

2. Outcome

3. Sailboat

4. Shoes

5. Time To Go

6. Merlin

7. Living Rooms

8. Mulch

9. Terrestrial

10. Exit Music

